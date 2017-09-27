Rep. Siegrist Meets with 9 Town Transit

by

HADDAM – On Tuesday, Sept. 27, State Representative Robert Siegrist (R-36) met with Joe Comerford the Executive Director of 9 Town Transit and Haddam First Selectwoman at Haddam Town Hall regarding the 9-Town Transit, which is the local bus service that provides dial-a ride service for many residents and especially seniors within the 36th District.

Rep. Siegrist met with Comerford and Milardo to discuss their efforts to expand 9-Town Transit over the last five years. Namely, to create a continuous loop from Middlesex Community College, down Rte. 154 with a stop in Higganum, a stop at Haddam Killingworth High School and then down Rte. 81 all the way to Clinton. This loop is intended to assist students who take classes at Middlesex Community College, employees who work at local schools and the Outlets and residents in general.

“I was happy to meet with 9 Town Transit Executive Director Joe Comerford and Haddam First Selectwoman Lizz Milardo to learn more about this local bus service and their upcoming developments. This new 9 Town Transit loop would be a great addition to our district. This addition would also do great things for the local economy and our residents. I look forward to seeing how this project advances,” said State Representative Robert Siegrist.

For more information visit: http://estuarytransit.org/.

For more information regarding Dial-A-Ride visit: http://estuarytransit.org/schedules-services/general-public-dial-a-ride/.