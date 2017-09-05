Rockfall Foundation Hosts Info Session for its 2018 Grant Cycle, Sept. 13

by

AREAWIDE — The Rockfall Foundation will host an information session for its 2018 grant cycle on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at the deKoven House Community Center, 27 Washington Street, Middletown.

Continuing the philanthropic tradition of its founder, Clarence S. Wadsworth, the Rockfall Foundation invites non-profit organizations, municipalities, and schools in the Lower Connecticut River Valley to apply for grants through the annual Competitive Grant Program. The Foundation seeks to support projects that preserve and enhance the environment and to increase public knowledge of and respect for natural resources. Projects that demonstrate new and imaginative ways to achieve this are encouraged.

New and returning applicants will learn about requirements of the application and grantee expectations, and may ask questions about the process. Applications are due by Nov. 9 and can be downloaded from www.rockfallfoundation.org. For detailed eligibility criteria or additional information, please call 860-347-0340 or visit www.rockfallfoundation.org.

Founded in 1935 by Middletown philanthropist Clarence S. Wadsworth, the Rockfall Foundation is one of Connecticut’s oldest environmental organizations. The Foundation supports environmental education, conservation and planning initiatives in the Lower Connecticut River Valley through public programs and grants. In addition, the Rockfall Foundation operates the historic deKoven House Community Center that offers meeting rooms and office space for non-profit organizations.