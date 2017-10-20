Centerbrook Architects Presents Lecture on Cuban, Russian Design Tonight

by

The next presentation in the Centerbrook Architects Lecture Series is, The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!’ On Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Centerbrook Architects Principal Jim Childress, FAIA will take the audience on a whirlwind illustrated tour in The Cube at their office of some of the best architecture, new and old, from Cuba, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Enjoy images of wonderful examples of mid-century modern houses in Cuba, and some of the best contemporary architecture in Russia including the Boris Eifman Dance Academy, the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art and the renovated French Impressionist wing of the Hermitage Museum.

Childress has won more than 60 design awards including the American Institute of Architects 1998 Architecture Firm Award. In 1994, he was selected as one of the decade’s “40 National Architects under 40” by the Architectural League of New York and Interior Magazine.

He was invested, for design, into the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects in 2001 and recognized for Professional Achievement by the Rhode Island School of Design at their 2005 Commencement. He is a long-standing member the National AIA Committee on Design, serving on its Advisory Group and as the 2015 Chair.



This presentation is free and open to the public. Call the Essex Library at (860) 767-1560 for more information or to register.

Centerbrook Architects office is located at 67 Main St. in Centerbrook.