On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Children’s Tree Montessori School at 96 Essex Rd., Old Saybrook, hosts a Family Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with pumpkin painting, face painting, music and fun activities.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Rain date is Oct. 15.

For more information, visit www.childrenstree.org or call 860-388-3536.