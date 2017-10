by

OLD SAYBROOK — The public is welcome to Silent Journey Curriculum Night at The Children’s Tree Montessori School, 96 Essex Road, Old Saybrook Thursday, Oct 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn about their Independent Elementary School, Toddler and Preschool. A free workshop will be offered.

Dinner and childcare will be available for $10 per family.