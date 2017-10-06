‘Come Home to Chester’ Tonight with Apples and More on ‘First Friday’

by

CHESTER – Come Home to Chester, the long-observed annual event the first Friday of October in the downtown, will be observed this year on Oct. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. with crisp Autumn apples for all and special events in all the galleries, shops and eateries.

The apples, supplied at cost by Scott’s Orchards in Deep River, will be given to visitors at eight locations: Maple and Main Gallery, The Perfect Pear, Ruba Ruba, Dina Varano Gallery, The French Hen, Lori Warner Gallery, Chester Package Store and Lark. A donation jar will be at each “apple” location with hopes visitors will help the Chester Merchants organization defray the costs of Winter Carnivale – a free annual event for the community in February.

Apples or not – every place in town will be open with special enticements. For instance The French Hen will be offering tastings of gourmet products imported from Europe, and the Perfect Pear will give away owner Laura Grimmer’s home-made marshmallow popcorn “ears of corn” with any purchase.

Arrowsmith will be performing live at Leif Nilsson’s Gallery, and outside the soon-to-open Grano restaurant, owner Joel Gargano will be serving samples of his homemade bread and fall soup.

The Chester Historical Society will be serving refreshments from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mill Museum to those who come to see its exhibits of Chester postcards, the Leatherman and Nate Jacobson’s Grist Mill replica.

At Maple and Main Gallery, there will be an opening party for “Oasis,” Chester resident and artist Kate Hair’s solo exhibit of recent paintings. Wine, appetizers and desserts will be served including apples with cheese and other “apple” surprises.

The Chester Package Store will offer tastings of OctoberFest beer and fall red wine while Dina Varano Gallery will showcase jewelry designs in gold by Dina and new Fall fashion accessories and Lori Warner Gallery will be serving cider and “a nibble.”

At Ruba Ruba, a new collection of sweater designs will be featured and there will an opening reception for Deep River artist Gray Jacobik whose paintings will be in the windows of the store during October. Spiked apple cider will be served.

Lark will introduce a new jewelry line by Alison Grondino and serve wine and sweet apple treats.