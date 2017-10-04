Country School Welcomes Minds in Motion Back to Campus Oct. 14, Registration Closes This Saturday

by

AREAWIDE – The Country School welcomes Minds in Motion back to campus for a full day of fun, fast-paced, hands-on workshops for students in PreK-Grade 6 on Saturday, Oct. 14, when this signature event of the Connecticut Association for the Gifted returns to The Country School for the fourth time. In addition to children’s programming, there will also be free parent and teacher programs designed to help parents explore ways to challenge and inspire their children. There will also be free literature, resources, and networking opportunities available, as well as a range of exhibitors, camps, books, and educational toy sales for parents to explore.

Over 25 different student workshops this year will range from Sizzling Sensory Science, Life by the Wigwam 300 Years Ago!, Introduction to Robotics, Fencing, Poetry and Math, Owl Pellet Detectives, Paint Like the Masters, Intro to STEAM, 3D Printing and Design, Roller Coaster Physics, Chess, Think Like DaVinci, and more.

This year’s keynote for parents will feature a panel discussion on the role of technology in the lives of children. How much is too much? How can you best ensure your child’s safety online?

Panelists will include Claudia Califano, M.D., child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist and Assistant Clinical Professor at Yale Child Study Center; Peggy Chappell, LCSW and Consultant with over 30 years of experience working with children, parents, and teachers; Jerry Zigmont, Owner, MacWorks, LLC, technology consultant with over 30 years experience in technology industry; and Bill Leidt, Technology Director and Technology Teacher at The Country School. Beth Coyne, Dean of Student Life at The Country School, will serve as moderator. Panelists will also offer parent workshops on this topic.

Learn more about the workshops for children and opportunities for adults at http://www.thecountryschool.org/student-life/minds-in-motion. Space is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so register early to reserve your spot. Registration closes Oct. 7.

Founded in 1955, The Country School serves 213 students in PreSchool-Grade 8 on its 23-acre campus in Madison. The Country School is committed to active, hands-on learning and a vigorous curriculum that engages the whole child. Signature programs such as Elmore Leadership, Public Speaking, STEAM, and Outdoor Education help prepare students for success in high school and beyond. See the school community in action during Fall Open House on Oct. 29 from 1-3:30 p.m. Learn more at www.thecountryschool.org.