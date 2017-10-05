CT River Museum Hosts a Fall Feast Gala, Oct. 14

by

Connecticut River Museum’s 2017 Fall Feast, catered by the River Tavern’s Jonathan Rapp, will be a culinary celebration of the Connecticut River Valley. On Saturday, Oct.14, Fall Feast guests will savor a delicious farm-to-table meal and enjoy a lively performance by the Amherst College, all-male a cappella group, The Zumbyes while overlooking beautiful Essex harbor.

The evening will be hosted by WFSB’s Scot Haney who will be auctioning off a spectacular line-up of items including an eight-day/seven-night voyage on American Cruise Lines’ Columbia & Snake River Cruise, a five-night get-away to Nantucket Island, four Trophy Club passes to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, a six-day/five-night Trek Bike Tour from Prague to Vienna, and a stunning diamond bracelet donated by Becker’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will adorn the wrist of one lucky Fall Feast guest.

Tickets for the event are $150 and all proceeds benefit the Connecticut River Museum. Contributions from Fall Feast provide critical support for the Museum’s education programs, exhibits, and environmental and cultural programs.

Fall Feast 2017 sponsors include: Underwriting Sponsor Becker’s Diamond & Fine Jewelry; Benefactor Sponsors Guilford Savings Bank, American Cruise Lines, Connecticut Rental Center and the Cooper Companies; Sustaining Sponsors Brewer Essex Yacht Yards, C. Sherman Johnson Co., Reynolds’ Garage & Marine, Siris/Coombs Architects and Tower Laboratories; Supporting Sponsors Bogaert Construction Company, Caulfield & Ridgway, Inc., J.N. Mehler, CFP, LLC., Sapia Construction Corp., and Sullivan Lawn Services; Friend Sponsors Clark Group, Essex Savings Bank/Essex Financial Services and Dr. Stephen Sinatra; In-kind Sponsors include Eco/Blast All Inc., and Maris Wacs Design.

To purchase tickets and preview auction items, visit www.ctrivermuseum.org or call 860-767-8269.