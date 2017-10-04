Deep River Elementary PTO Hosts Used Goods Drive

DEEP RIVER — Winter is fast approaching!

If you are looking for a reason to clean out your clutter, Deep River Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (DRES PTO) has a way to help each other and it costs you zero dollars, What’s more, it will brings in hundreds of dollars that can be spent on the students.

It’s time to get rid of all the clothes that your kids have outgrown and DRES PTO has an easy solution for you. Beanie Babies taking over your home? Toss’em. Playroom too cluttered? Just rake it up. If you haven’t worn it in two years, get rid of it. If it doesn’t fit or make you feel fabulous, bag it up and drop it off in our covered container generously donated by Calamari Recycling.

Where: 56 High Street, TriTown Youth Services parking lot.

When: from 8 a.m., Monday, Oct.16 to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20.

How does it work? You clear out your closets, bag up your items in kitchen garbage or contractor bags and drop them off in our container. On the Oct. 20, a truck will come from A&E Clothing. Kids and PTO parent volunteers load up the truck which goes back to a facility in NJ. All the items go in a “cage” on a scale. A&E pays us by the pound (about 50 cents) then resells the items for about $1 per pound. You feel good because you can finally see the floor of your closet and you helped a worthy cause. DRES PTO feels good because they can buy educational items for students. It’s just a win-win all around.

Used goods accepted: Clothing, linens, curtains, shoes, belts, handbags, sports equipment, TOYS (hard or soft, including stuffed animals), small rugs, art supplies.

Not accepted: anything breakable, no glass or china, no electronics or any kind of appliance. No books, board games, puzzles, bikes, furniture or large items.

You are respectfully requested to adhere to these restrictions. Last year we had a record number of donations, but unfortunately, many bags included unacceptable items so we received no money for them.

All used goods must be bagged in large kitchen or contractor bags. No boxes.

The DRES PTO provides curriculum and social enrichment activities as well as support for the administration, faculty, and staff of Deep River Elementary School. Recent items purchased by the DRES PTO include: class room air conditioners, court yard picnic tables, school furniture, recess equipment, monkey bars, and Day of the Arts performers.

All proceeds from the Used Goods Drive will be used to support the school and its students. We thank you all for helping our kids.