Deep River Public Library Presents Paranormal Researcher, Dustin Pari, Tonight

by

DEEP RIVER — An internationally known paranormal researcher, Dustin Pari presents Documenting the Dead at Deep River Public Library, Friday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This program takes a look at conduct paranormal investigation. Pari will discuss his own experiences, including some of the earliest spirit communication techniques.

Complete with historical stories, documentation, and some “would-be” evidence, Pari provides a respectful retrospective piece on contacting the other side. Filled with anecdotal talks from his travels and evidence from his investigations, this lecture is just the right mix of educational, fun, and creepy. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit the Deep River Library website, Facebook Event page or call for more details.

For more information, go to website at http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.com and click on our monthly calendar, or call the library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.

Registration link: Register for Dustin Pari