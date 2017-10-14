Essex Historical Society Hosts Antique & Classic Car Show & Tour Tomorrow

by

ESSEX — Start your engines!

Essex Historical Society (EHS) is partnering with Essex Automobile Club & Antique Auto Service to present the 7th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show & Tour Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This annual event combines the best in viewing classic cars, followed by a fall foliage tour around the area.

Held on the beautiful grounds of the historic Pratt House, 19 West Ave., Essex, the car show welcomes all antique and classic cars 25 years and older, with no entrance fee. Exhibiting cars may arrive after 10:30 a.m. The general public is welcome to attend this family-friendly, free event. Onsite refreshments will be available for purchase, provided by Porky Pete’s Catering.

Since it will be the height of fall foliage season, exhibitors are welcome to join in a driving tour of area attractions, to enjoy autumn’s beauty in the Valley/Shore area for a late season ride. The tour will begin around 12 p.m., maps will be provided and the touring cars will return to the Pratt House grounds. The show will remain open for those who do not participate in the tour. Visitors are welcome to explore the grounds and reproduction barn of the 1732 Pratt House.

Join your fellow car-enthusiasts for this lovely day in Essex as that weekend also features the decorated Scarecrows On Main Street. For more information, visit www.essexhistory.org or 860-767-0681.

There is no rain date for this event.