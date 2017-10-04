Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Announces ‘Visions of the Holidays’ Art Contest

by

ESSEX — Call for Artists!

Design the front of a holiday greeting card and be eligible to have your original artwork displayed on the walls of River Valley Junction for the holidays.

The contest will be judged for three age groups – adult, young adult (ages 12-18), and youth (ages 7-11).

Visit the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat website and look under “Specials” for contest details. Submit your entry by Oct. 25, 2017.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 26, 2017.

Prizes will be awarded in all categories.

www.essexsteamtrain.com

For further information contact Pam Amodio at 860-767-0103, Ext 217 or email at pamodio@essexsteamtrain.com.