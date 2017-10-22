Join Essex Land Trust for CT River Geology Cruise, Wednesday

by

ESSEX — The Essex Land Trust has announced a Geology Cruise on the Connecticut River, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1:30 p.m., Following his lecture on the Geologic History of the Lower Connecticut River Valley back in April, former Connecticut state geologist Ralph Lewis will lead a trip down the Connecticut River to explore ancient geological formations. A certified professional geologist with 40 years of experience, Ralph Lewis is also co-author on the “Glacial Geologic Map of Connecticut and Long Island Sound Basin”.

Essex Land Trust will be cruising with RiverQuest and setting out from Eagle Landing State Park, Haddam CT. Reservations are required: $30/person.

Contact only Judy Saunders by emailing: judith.saunders@comcast.net

Limited spaces available. BYO picnic/beverage. Bad weather cancels.