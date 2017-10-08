Join ‘Kate’s Camp for Kids’ to Present ‘Elflandia’ Starting Oct. 18; Holiday Show, Dec. 13

by

OLD SAYBROOK – The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center and Community Music School are partnering again under the umbrella of their performing arts summer camp, ‘Kate’s Camp for Kids,’ to present a holiday after-school program and show entitled ‘Elflandia.’ This exciting program takes place at The Kate, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook, and runs for 11 weekly sessions on Wednesday afternoons from 4 to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 18.

Launched in 2013, Kate’s Camp for Kids is a performing arts camp for children incorporating music, dance, theater, and visual art. The after-school program is offered for ages 7-10.

Directed by Martha Herrle, a 15-year member of the Community Music School faculty and certified Kindermusik educator, this year’s show theme will be ‘Elflandia.’ In Elflandia, the land of Santa’s elves, they are busy making toys and getting ready for Santa’s yearly trip around the world to bring presents to all the deserving humans on the planet. Do human beings really exist? The reports the elves have heard are not very encouraging. Many are grumpy, stressed and loud.

Discover what the elves learn about humans when Santa shows up with a real living example. The ensuing effort to get Elfie Selfies with as many humans as possible makes for a rousing finale!

The cast will rehearse traditional children’s choral repertoire to be performed at the Community Music School Holiday Concert on Dec. 10, and prepare the show Elflandia: a “short” musical about a land of big dreams and curly toes, with a performance on stage at the Kate on Dec. 13.

Tuition for this afterschool program is $165 and scholarships are available for families with a financial need.

For additional information and to register, visit www.community-music-school.org or call 860-767-0026.

