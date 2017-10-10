KeyBank Supports Connecticut Food Bank with Regional Food, Fund Drive

by

OLD SAYBROOK – KeyBank is presenting the Super-Size-Me Food Drive to benefit the Connecticut Food Bank. Through Oct. 28, special collection boxes for nonperishable food donations will be placed at KeyBank branches in nine towns across the area served by the Connecticut Food Bank. KeyBank will also host an online virtual food drive, allowing individuals who may not be able to visit a branch to support the Food Bank with a financial donation.

The drive is the inspiration of KeyBank employee James Trimble, a longtime volunteer with the Connecticut Food Bank that has made his annual drive a tradition, along with volunteer work at other food bank activities.

“James has been a wonderful volunteer champion for the Connecticut Food Bank,” said Bernie Beaudreau, CEO of the Connecticut Food Bank. “Since beginning this project in 2013, he has raised enough food and funds to provide nearly 16,000 meals.”

Beaudreau said the drive will support the work of the Connecticut Food Bank, which distributes food through a network of more than 600 community based food assistance programs. An average of 148,000 people visit the programs each month seeking help with food needs.

“The dollars and food raised through this drive will have tremendous impact on fighting hunger,” Beaudreau said. “We know it will be a success, based on James’ energy and personal commitment and on the help and resources provided by KeyBank.”

Jeff Hubbard, KeyBank Connecticut and Western Massachusetts Market President, said that James Trimble has been named KeyBank’s Connecticut Food Bank Ambassador.

“We are proud of James’ volunteer service and we are glad to help him achieve a goal of fighting hunger in the communities we serve,” Hubbard said. “Like the Connecticut Food Bank, we want Connecticut families and communities to thrive. This month-long drive is part of a larger relationship with the Connecticut Food Bank; it’s an investment in their hunger fighting mission.”

Food drop boxes will be placed at KeyBank branches in Old Saybrook, as well as eight other locations.

More information about the drive and a way to make a financial donation online can be found at www.ctfoodbank.org/keybanksupersizeme.