Leif Nilsson Hosts Johnny Martorelli in Next ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Sunday

CHESTER — Leif Nilsson hosts a Sunday evening ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Oct. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring guitarist, singer and songwriter Johnny Martorelli at the Spring Street Studio and Gallery at 1 Spring St, Chester Center. Martorelli will perform classic covers and original works

This Chester native has had a passion for music ever since he can remember. Born and raised by a drummer and singer, music was never too far out of reach. Alfonso, Johnny’s father, played drums with his band at the Cove Road Inn with former Mayor, Bob Blair. After the gig, you would often find them flipping burgers for their patrons at the Al-a-Bob in Chester center.

In his teens, Johnny showcased his talents on guitar fronting bands such as Rush Hour, Wired for Sound and Velocity.

Making a name for himself locally, he found himself in New York City. He soon joined the John McEnroe band touring the world with this tennis legend. You may still see a gig or two from this band annually.

Back in the River Valley, Johnny tours the shoreline playing gigs (with UHF, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, or solo) at venues such as Chamard Vineyards, Bill’s Seafood, Donahue’s, Water’s Edge, Cuckoo’s Nest, and a variety of private affairs. Johnny also makes time for younger talents, teaching lessons out of his home in Chester.

For more information on upcoming gigs or lessons, contact Johnny at johnnystrings@comcast.net or www.reverbnation.com/johnmarto relli

This monthly concert series highlights eclectic international singer/songwriter artists from cool jazz to blue grass.

Gates open half hour before the show — first come first seated. Seating is Bistro Style in the amphitheater. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

A $20 donation is appreciated. The event is BYOB – pack a picnic and bring your own wine or beer or buy it across the street at the Chester Package Store.