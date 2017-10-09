Letter to the Editor: A Gubernatorial Candidate’s Vision for Republicans to Move Forward

by

To the Editor:

I am running for Governor of the State of Connecticut, 2018, as a Republican and believe that our party has a positive message that can be presented in the African- and Hispanic-American communities and

that is what I intend to do. While our nation is buffeted by divisive elements of political correctness, identity politics and the illiberal winds of intolerance blowing on our college campuses, we have so much more that unites us than separates us. The core of my campaign is our common humanity. We are all sisters and brothers, children of God.

It is my message of education for our children and jobs for our children and ourselves that resonates across all social strata. The business of Connecticut should be business and not government. Many of

our fellow citizens have voted with their feet and have headed off to Republican-led states where jobs are more plentiful and the cost of living more reasonable.

We need Republican leadership of Connecticut to get our fiscal house in order and to create the conditions to nurture business in our state. In addition, we have almost 7,000 K-12 students on wait lists for charter schools. That means 7,000 charter school seats should be made available to those students as soon as possible. Education is freedom. There are also elements of the Administrative State that need to be dismantled or lessened to accentuate the liberty of the individual in his or her private and economic spheres. Again, this resonates across all social strata.

Gratitude, common humanity and liberty are the core of my message at www.SaveConnecticut.com along with the additional eight universal principles that Republicans, Democrats and independents all share! It is for the Republicans to embrace their role as the Big Tent party and unify behinds jobs and education. I respectfully ask for your vote and look forward to meeting you on the campaign trail over the coming months!

Sincerely,

Peter Thalheim,

Riverside, Conn.Editor’s Note: The author is a Republican Candidate for Governor, 2018.