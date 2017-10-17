Letter to the Editor: Connecticut May be Crumbling, But Essex is in Good Hands

by

To the Editor:

Recently the question was asked, “Where’s Norm Needleman?”

I know the answer. He is right here in Essex, doing good things for the town of Essex, governing cooperatively, giving generously and thinking proactively. I may not agree with everything that he has done, but I do beleive Norm Needleman is THE choice for Essex, Centerbrook and Ivoryton. We need to continue doing exactly what he, Stacia Rice-Libby and Bruce Glowac have been doing right alongside the Boards of Finance and Education and the various commissions of our town. While Connecticut crumbles around us, we are seeing new development, public land acquisition, improvements to our infrastructure, buildings and programs, all at a very reasonable cost to the taxpayers.

I pay taxes in Essex, I volunteer in Essex, I live in Essex. The cooperation and consideration of the leadership here in our town, on both sides of the political divide, show just how easy it is to get things done when reasonable people put differing labels aside and work towards a common goal.

Leave aside the derisiveness of state and national politics, and focus right here at home.

I am both proud to live and in a town as well managed and governed as Essex.

Sincerely,

Don “DG” Fitton,

Essex.