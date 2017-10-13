Letter to the Editor: Current Leadership is Working in Essex

by

To the Editor:

Let’s stay with what’s working. Norm Needleman and Stacia Libby are doing a great job serving Essex as selectpersons. They and their team have strengthened our financial management, keeping tight reins on the budget while enhancing services. They are moderate and reasonable and work successfully with a broad range of people and opinions. Unlike state and national politics Essex has been able to maintain open dialogue across party lines because our leaders act like the public servants they were elected to be.

Let us also be good citizens and go to the polls on November 7th. Vote for what you know has been working and then find ways to pitch in and help this town and it’s leaders to preserve the “best small town” reputation we have rightly earned.

Sincerely,

Claire Matthews,

Essex.