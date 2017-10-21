Letter to the Editor: Democrats Are Costing Our Towns Too Much, Vote Republican Nov. 7

by

To the Editor:

We already know what a disaster the Democratic Party has imposed on us through overspending, and we can only expect more of the same from them by reelecting them to office. It’s time to take a different path, time to write tomorrow’s history, time to think ahead to our future and the future of our children, time to vote Republican.

There’s nothing progressive about:

High Taxes

High cost of living

High unemployment

Businesses moving out of State

Lost jobs

Lack of jobs for new college graduates

And there’s nothing progressive about Progressive Democrats.

It’s time to make a quality of life change for the better, time to put the doom and gloom behind us.

It’s time to vote out those Progressive Democrats that are responsible for this financial mess.

We just can’t afford them anymore. Remember who came down from his perch in Hartford to have lunch with

Norm in Essex this past summer. Remember who said he didn’t have to raise taxes because the state was in great shape before he got reelected. Norm say’s Essex is in good shape financially now, but what will he say on November 8th.

Let’s skip the November 8th surprise and Vote for Vin Pacileo, 1st Selectman on November 7th in Essex, and Carolyn Linn and James Grzybowski in Chester.

Please join me, a proud Republican in voting for the Republican Candidates this November 7th. It could be a life changing event with lower taxes.

Thank You.

Sincerely,

Peter Arseneault,

Haddam.

Editor’s Note: The author is the chairman of the Haddam Republican Town Committee.