Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Needleman; Puts Town First, Party Second

To the Editor:

The Essex election for first selectman is here again, and I’d like to voice my support for Norm Needleman. Like many folks in Essex, I am not a member of either of the major political parties; for me the reason is that I find the partisanship disheartening. There cannot be a better example than the dysfunction we have today in our federal government. I believe every issue worth discussing should be done so openly and without an allegiance to some party position. This is why I support Norm; while nominally a Democrat, he is a mindful leader that will try and execute a decision based on what is good for the town. I may not agree with everything he has done or will do, but I fully support the way in which he comes to the decisions. I think we are lucky to have him So, vote for Norm, not because he is a Democrat but rather because he genuinely has the best interests of Essex as his core principal.

Sincerely,

Bob Ward,

Essex.