Letter to the Editor: Pacileo Will be a Full-Time, Hands-On Essex First Selectman

by

To the Editor:

With a 2017/2018 budget of over $24,000,000 and approximately 45 full & part time employees, Essex needs a full-time, hands on First Selectman. Vin Pacileo, the Republican candidate for First Selectman, will devote his full attention and time to the job and he has the experience to very effectively manage the town’s budget and employees.

Vin is a former Essex Selectman who currently serves on Essex’s Board of Finance. In addition, he is the chief administrative officer of the town of Stonington (a position he will resign shortly after being elected). His business experience includes management positions at Pfizer, The Hartford and Aetna.

Vin has the experience Essex needs and is committed to fighting for fair state support, engaging our community, and growing our tax base.

I urge all Essex residents to vote for Vin Pacileo for Essex First Selectman on November 7th.

Sincerely,

Bruce MacMillian

Essex.