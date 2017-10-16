Letter to the Editor: Pacileo Will Fight for Essex, Confront Malloy for Fair State Funding,

by

To the Editor:

I endorse Vin Pacileo for First Selectman of Essex.

Under the Malloy Budget, Education Cost Sharing Grant for Essex will be 0. I don’t know why the Governor’s Budget would pass on his irresponsibility to Towns and Cities. Education for goodness sake! Isn’t that a bi-partisan issue? Vin Pacileo vows to confront the Governor for fair state funding. I agree with him.

Contrast this with our present First Selectman who wants to use our “rainy day fund” to close the loss. Isn’t that just giving up? Surely, there are other things we need to fund in Essex, perhaps an even larger amount to fund the pension, or the Library or the Fire Department. Personally, I believe our present First Selectman should join those Selectmen and Mayors working to force Governor Malloy to find other means to solve Connecticut’s budget crises. After all the Governor would listen to someone who gave a substantial donation to his campaign. Governor Malloy shows that he is not bi-partisan, since he vetoed a bi-partisan budget that was passed in the General Assembly. He might listen to a Democrat.

Since, I served on the Board of Education In Portland, I know that our state has burdened the towns and cities with expensive unfunded mandates for years. In a ValleyNewsNow.com article, dated September 15, 2017, Norm said, “ if re-elected he will continue to fight the proliferation of unfunded mandates.” He has the “bully pulpit” now. Why not fight now? This is not just a state issue, it effects Essex. Change Starts Locally.

I want a First Selectman who will fight for Essex. Vin Pacileo is that man. I urge you to vote for Vin Pacileo on November 7.

Sincerely,

Lynn D. Herlihy,

Essex.