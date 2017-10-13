Letter to the Editor: Registered Republican Urges Readers to Vote for Democrat Lewis as Probate Judge

by

To the Editor:

The Connecticut Probate Court System is an often misunderstood, vitally important part of our community. I am writing to encourage anyone who reads this to cast their ballot for Jeannine Lewis; as I know no one better suited to be our next Judge of Probate in the 33rd District. Having known Jeannine as a caring parent and a polished attorney for almost a decade has been my distinct pleasure.

Attorney Lewis has a resume uncannily tailored precisely to this type of work. Aside from being thoroughly skilled in handling the administration of decedents’ estates, she is particularly well suited to handle the lesser known aspects of probate matters as well. More than half of the work performed by probate judges involves children, seniors, persons with mental illness, and adults with intellectual disability. The ability to be a compassionate and understanding advocate for these people is a most critical skill in a probate judge; and Jeannine Lewis has a limitless reserve of compassion, care and consideration for everyone she encounters.

Attorney Lewis has adeptly handled many legal matters for my family over the years, and I hope that I am a long way away from needing her services as Judge of Probate; but I will rest far easier knowing that, should the need arise, my family, friends and I will have the best person sitting on the bench. Every one of us is just one bad bump on the head away from possibly needing the probate system to work for us to establish and monitor a conservatorship or oversee the timely administration of our estate assets.

As a registered Republican and an elected official, I encourage voters to ignore making this important choice based on party line, and to elect the best person for the job – Jeannine Lewis.

Sincerely,

DG Fitton,

Essex.