Middlesex Hospital Cancer Center to Hold Open House Tomorrow at Second Location

Middlesex Hospital Cancer Center is expanding its services to the Connecticut shoreline and will hold an open house at its second location on October 7 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The new Cancer Center shares space with the Middlesex Hospital Shoreline Medical Center at 250 Flat Rock Place, Westbrook, and will be a full service, accredited cancer center that will provide Connecticut shoreline residents with care closer to home. The center will begin treating patients in November and will offer all of the same services that patients receive at the Cancer Center’s Middletown location. It will also benefit from Middlesex Hospital’s membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

On Oct. 7, members of the public will be able to tour the new Cancer Center and learn more about the services offered, including cancer treatment, integrative medicine and genetic counseling.