Nature Writer Hauswirth Offers Nature Writing Workshop at Deep River Library, Saturday

DEEP RIVER — On Saturday, Oct.7, join Deep River nature writer and local author Katherine Hauswirth from 2 to 4 p.m. for an introductory workshop on nature writing. The workshop portion will include an overview of nature writing formats and authors, a free handbook on getting started, and time for participants to be on their own in nature and record some preliminary ideas or phrases.

Copies of Hauswirth’s latest release, The Book of Noticing: Collections and Connections on the Trail, will be available for sale.

Space is limited. Call the library at 526-6039 to reserve your spot.