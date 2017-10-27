Old Saybrook Library Hosts Fall Movie Series, See ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ This Afternoon

by

OLD SAYBROOK — Lights. Camera. ACTON!

The Acton Public Library in Old Saybrook presents a Leading Legends Series this fall on second and fourth Fridays in September and October and on the second Friday only in November and December at 1 p.m. upstairs in the Grady Thomas Room. The film series will feature legendary actors and actresses in rich and legendary stories. There will be free popcorn, and an informal introduction and discussion following the films.

The line-up is as follows:

Sept. 8: The Heiress starring Olivia de Havilland;

Sept. 22: The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio;

Oct. 13: Jackie starring Natalie Portman; on

Oct. 27: The Grapes of Wrath starring Henry Fonda

Nov. 10: Sully starring Tom Hanks;

Dec. 8: Florence Foster Jenkins starring Meryl Streep.

For more information, call The Acton Library at 860-395-3184, or visit the library during regular hours: Monday through Thursday 10am – 8:00pm, Friday and Saturday 10am – 5pm or visit on-line at www.actonlibrary.org .