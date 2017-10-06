Opening Reception for ‘Five Women Painting’ Tonight at Essex Art Association

by

ESSEX — The ninth annual Five Women Painting show Oct. 6 through 9 at the Essex Art Association Gallery features a large selection of new works by Pam Carlson, Rosemary Cotnoir, Claudia Van Nes, Kathleen DeMeo and Janet Rayner.

The gala opening party is Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p. m when a selection of wines, homemade appetizers and desserts will be offered and all five artists will be on hand to greet visitors.

The show showcases a wide diversity of styles, medium, sizes and price point by these five established artists. Kathleen, who lives in Old Lyme, primarily does abstract monotypes and Rosemary, from Essex paints large semi-abstract oils and does stone sculptures, Pam, also from Essex, paints water scenes and landscapes in acrylic, Janet from Haddam uses pastels for her realistic paintings while Chester resident, Claudia works in mainly in watercolor.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., Janet will give a pastel demonstration and on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m., Claudia will do a painting using pen and ink and watercolor and Pam will do an acrylic demonstration.

There will be a free drawing for a painting during the exhibit as well.

The show is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and by chance that afternoon; Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Essex Art Association Gallery is at 10 North Main Street; 860-767-8996. See Five Women Painting Facebook page.