DEEP RIVER — Join Deep River Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to welcome psychic and medium, Paul Rice. Rice will hold a lecture and answer questions centered on the topic of helping ghosts move on.

Rice has experience that includes ghost hunting, palm reading, astrology and massage therapy. He excels at Energy Work, which is the practice of correcting imbalance through touch.

This program is open to all. No registration required.