TRI-TOWN — Tri-Town Youth Services will offer the American Heart Association’s Pediatric First Aid and CPR course along with a babysitter training certificate program. This course is for youth ages 11-17. The $75 fee includes instruction, books, and certificate.

The fall session will be held at Tri-Town Youth Services, 56 High St., Deep River on Monday evenings, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Register online (www.tritownys.org) or by calling 860-526-3600.