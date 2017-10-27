Remodeled OS Wal-Mart Opens Today, Grand Reopening Celebration Scheduled for Nov. 11

by

OLD SAYBROOK — Old Saybrook residents got first look at the newly remodeled Walmart at 665 Boston

Post Road this morning.

“This remodel project, along with our everyday low prices, represents our continued investment in Old Saybrook,” said Store Manager William Pindell. “Listening to customers and incorporating the products and experiences they want is what it means to be a store of the community.”

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays that

allow customers to try laptops, tablets and other technology prior to

purchase

New layout in home and intimate apparel with additional assortment

New lighting in cosmetics

Refreshed pharmacy with private consultation room

Nine new self-checkouts at the front of the store (bringing the total

to 13) to help save customers time

Customers are invited to attend a grand reopening celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. There will be activities for kids, hot dogs and customer giveaways.

At Walmart, associates have access to competitive wages, affordable benefits, and the chance to build a career. More than 75 percent of store management teams started as hourly associates and 40 percent of those promotions went to associates within the first year of their employment.

Walmart is committed to serving Old Saybrook and in celebration of the grand reopening will support the following local organizations through a combined $3,000 in grants to: Old Saybrook Senior Housing, Westbrook High School and Old Saybrook Police Department.