‘Safe Futures’ Hosts ‘Power of Purple’ 4K Walk, Sunday; Benefits Domestic Violence Victims, Survivors

AREAWIDE — Sign up … Step Out … Save Lives

Join Safe Futures this Sunday, Oct. 15, as the organization takes a stand against domestic violence. Their efforts during Safe Futures 40th Anniversary Power of Purple 4K Walk will help to bring the community together to show survivors and victims of sexual assault, stalking, and trafficking in southeast Connecticut that they matter and that Safe Futures is there to help them.

The walk will be held in the Crystal Mall at Waterford and registration is at 8:30 a.m., speeches at 9:15 a.m. and the walk start is at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $25 for adults and $15 for kids.

Can you help them during Domestic Violence Awareness Month by honoring and supporting the victims of abuse?

You can still pre-register at: https://www.firstgiving.com/ 413648/safe-futures-4k-walk

For sponsorships, raffle basket donation, and other registration questions, contact Amanda Boaz, Development Associate, aboaz@safefuturesct.org (860) 447-0366 x.220