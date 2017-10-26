Siegrist Votes for Bipartisan Budget That Restores Education, Municipal Funding

by

AREAWIDE – Today, State Representative Robert Siegrist (R – 36th) voted for a bipartisan budget that averts Gov. Malloy’s proposed education cuts to cities and towns, and installs structural municipal mandate reform.

Noting that this bipartisan state budget puts an end to a four-month standstill, Siegrist commented, “I have to admit that there are some aspects in this budget that I do not stand by, but all-in-all there are many aspects in this budget that I do support. This budget is a compromise to move Connecticut forward. This budget restores municipal aid and education funding to our towns and will avoid a tax increase that we inevitably would incur if the governor’s draconian cuts went into effect. I believe this budget will provide Connecticut with relief and it builds a strong foundation as we attain fiscal stability.”

Budget highlights include:

Enacts the constitutional spending cap that was first approved by voters in 1992

Imposes a $1.9 billion cap on borrowing, $500 million less than what was borrowed last year

Restores municipal and education funding cut by the Governor’s executive order

Protects core social services, such as day care funding and programs for developmentally disabled

Supports seniors by phasing in a tax exemption on social security and pensions

Imposes a state employee hiring freeze

Limits state union contracts to being no longer than 4 years

Provides municipal mandate relief by reducing construction costs, reforming the arbitration process, and providing greater transparency to boards of education budgets

The budget also excluded a variety of proposals discussed during the budget process, including:

Sales tax increase

Income tax increase

Tax on cell phones

Restaurant tax

Business tax increase

Shifting teachers pensions on to municipalities

The plan passed the Senate 33-3 Wednesday evening and by 126-23 in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The budget now awaits action from the governor.