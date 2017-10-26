Siegrist Votes for Bipartisan Budget That Restores Education, Municipal Funding

AREAWIDE – Today, State Representative Robert Siegrist (R – 36th) voted for a bipartisan budget that averts Gov. Malloy’s proposed education cuts to cities and towns, and installs structural municipal mandate reform.
Noting that this bipartisan state budget puts an end to a four-month standstill, Siegrist commented, “I have to admit that there are some aspects in this budget that I do not stand by, but all-in-all there are many aspects in this budget that I do support. This budget is a compromise to move Connecticut forward. This budget restores municipal aid and education funding to our towns and will avoid a tax increase that we inevitably would incur if the governor’s draconian cuts went into effect. I believe this budget will provide Connecticut with relief and it builds a strong foundation as we attain fiscal stability.”
Budget highlights include:
- Enacts the constitutional spending cap that was first approved by voters in 1992
- Imposes a $1.9 billion cap on borrowing, $500 million less than what was borrowed last year
- Restores municipal and education funding cut by the Governor’s executive order
- Protects core social services, such as day care funding and programs for developmentally disabled
- Supports seniors by phasing in a tax exemption on social security and pensions
- Imposes a state employee hiring freeze
- Limits state union contracts to being no longer than 4 years
- Provides municipal mandate relief by reducing construction costs, reforming the arbitration process, and providing greater transparency to boards of education budgets
The budget also excluded a variety of proposals discussed during the budget process, including:
- Sales tax increase
- Income tax increase
- Tax on cell phones
- Restaurant tax
- Business tax increase
- Shifting teachers pensions on to municipalities
The plan passed the Senate 33-3 Wednesday evening and by 126-23 in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The budget now awaits action from the governor.