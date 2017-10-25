The Country School Hosts Open House, Sunday

by

AREAWIDE — The Country School is holding an Open House Sunday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. This event offers the opportunity to meet engaged students and teachers, and hear about the rigorous academic program at the school with its commitment to honoring the creativity and exuberance of childhood.

Learn about the school’s signature programs – STEAM, Elmore Leadership, Outdoor Education, and Public Speaking – and its extensive offerings in the arts and athletics. Tour the recently renovated 23-acre campus, with its new outdoor athletic complex. Hear where alumni have continued their education at top high schools and colleges across the country and how they have thrived at these institutions.

Founded in 1955, The Country School is a coeducational, independent day school serving students in PreSchool through Grade 8.

To learn more and register for Sunday’s Open House, visit this link.

For information about the $10,000 60th Anniversary Merit Scholarship opportunity for students entering Grades 4-8, visit http://www.thecountryschool.org/scholarship.