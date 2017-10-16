Tickets Now on Sale for Meeting House Players Madcap Comedy, ‘Play On!’, Opens Oct. 27

by

CHESTER — The Meeting House Players will present a number of performances of Rick Abbot’s madcap comedy “Play On!” at the end of this month and in early November. The production opens on Friday, Oct. 27, and continues Oct. 28, and on Nov. 3 and 4, at the Meeting House located on 4 Liberty St. in Chester, Conn. The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3. On Nov. 4, there will be a 2 p.m. matinee and an 8 p.m. evening performance.

Written as a play within a play, “Play On!” treats its audiences to a hilarious look behind the scenes of a local community theatre troupe desperately trying to mount a production of a new play. With only a few rehearsals left before the opening night, chaos ensues. Dress rehearsal is a disaster.

On opening night, anything that can go wrong, does go wrong but the ensemble continues to “play on” until the final curtain falls. The play’s talented ensemble cast features David Cardone, Vickie Blake, Derek Clark, Jessica Chan, Nancy Cardone, Timothy Rowe, Elizabeth Alvord, Barbara Harvey, Alexis Hartman and Andrew Jaworski. The production is directed by Debbie Alldredge

Tickets for “Play On!” are on sale now. Tickets prices are $25 for Preferred Seating tickets and $15 for Open Seating tickets. Reservation requests for both Preferred and Open seating are available at www.TheMeetingHousePlayers.com or by calling 860-526-3684. Unreserved tickets will be available at the door.

For additional information, contact TheMeetingHousePlayers@gmail.com. The Meeting House Players is a not-for-profit community theatre organization. The group pursues the theatre arts with the talents and interests of people throughout Connecticut.