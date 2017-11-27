Deep River Congregational Church Hosts ‘Ye Olde English Christmas Faire,’ Friday & Saturday

by

DEEP RIVER — The month of December is an especially busy time for the congregation of Deep River Congregational Church and offers many opportunities for members of the community to join them as they celebrate the Christmas season.

Begin the month by attending the 51 st Annual “Ye Olde English Christmas Faire” Week-end. To order tickets for the Dessert by Candlelight or Festival of Music Concert, call (526-5045) or stop in at the church office, which is open Monday – Friday , 9:00 – 2:00 .

Friday, Dec. 1 ~ Dessert by Candlelight ~ Two Seatings: 6:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy gourmet desserts & Coffee/Tea ~ $5.00

Saturday, Dec. 2 ~Ye Olde English Christmas Faire, 8:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Stroll among decorated booths with unique gifts and baskets filled with surprises; home baked pies, cakes and sweets; knitted and crocheted items; toys & games for the children; and of course photos with Santa. Stop by the Country Kitchen and take home seafood bisque, chili or a fresh-made loaf of bread. Be sure to visit Reindeer Restaurant for a light lunch or snack.

Sunday, Dec.3 ~ Festival of Christmas Music, 3:00 p.m. featuring Pianist, Bil Groth followed by a reception hosted by Adult Fellowship. Tickets: $10.00, Children under 6: Free