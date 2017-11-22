Deep River Historical Society Extends Hours to Offer a ‘Feast on History,’ Friday and Saturday

by

DEEP RIVER — The Stone House, 245 Main St. Deep River will be open after Thanksgiving to encourage visits over the holiday weekend. Both Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, the doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make it a Tri-Town history adventure since both Essex and Chester Historical Societies will also have additional hours.

The Stone House will be focusing on Deep River Legends and have interactive activities planned.

For more information, call Rhonda Forristall, Curator, at 860-526-5086.