Deep River Historical Society Hosts ‘Bourbon & Bubbles’ Fundraiser Tonight

DEEP RIVER — Deep River Historical Society is holding a fund-raiser Friday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carriage House, 245 Main Street, Deep River.

Taste a variety of unique bourbons, sparkling wines, craft beers generously provided by Shore Discount Liquors. All proceeds will be helping fund the Society’s mission to preserve the town’s history and artifacts. Appetizers will be served.

Tickets available at the door and priced at $25 per person. You must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Peter or Marian Staye (860) 526-8205 or stayeintouch@comcast.net.

Come join the event and help make your choices for what your holiday entertainment might be.