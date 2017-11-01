Deep River Library Announces December Children’s Programs

by

Baby Bounce on December 7, 14, and 21; 10:30 am

Join us for a story time for babies, newborn to 24 months! Simple stories and songs, followed by play and social time. Older siblings may attend. *We will have a special guest from Central Connecticut Pediatric Dentistry visit on 12/14 to talk about baby dental care. No class on 12/28.

Fun Friday on December 1, 8, 15, and 22. Stories and songs in an interactive setting, followed by craft and open play. Perfect for the preschool set! Get ready for Rayna’s Dance Demo on December 15. *No class on 12/29.

Brick Bunch is back on December 7 & 21; 3:45 – 4:45 pm. Open Lego play with friends. We provide the bricks, you bring your imagination!

Join us for a Holiday Song Sing A Long with Edward Leonard on December 20 @ 5:30 pm! Get in the holiday spirit and sing and dance to holiday favorites. Be on the look out for Mrs. Claus!

Join us on Friday, December 29 @ 10:30 am for a New Year’s Eve Party! This will be an all ages event with karaoke, photo props, faux champagne, a balloon drop and New Year’s count down! Perfect winter break fun for the entire family!!