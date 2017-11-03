Learn all About ‘The Magic of Communication’ Tomorrow at Deep River Library

by

DEEP RIVER — Join us for a special presentation on ‘The Magic of Communication’ from Greg Dwyer at the Deep River Library on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

All successful people know the important role communication plays in life. How one communicates with self and others is the key to a fulfilled life. Former illusionist Greg Dwyer shares secrets with you on how to create real magic in your life through the power of communication.

This program combines neuroscience and the magic of storytelling to entertain and educate you on the magic of communication. This program is free and open to all. No registration is required.

This program is free and open to all. No registration is required.