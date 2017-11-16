Enjoy Chester’s Holiday Market on Sundays Between Thanksgiving and Christmas

by

CHESTER – Local farms and artisans will sell their honey, fish, maple syrup, cheese and more along the sidewalks in the town center while merchants serve food and drink and offer unique holiday gift ideas during the four Sundays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Called Holiday Market, this annual event features food from the vendors in the popular Summer Sunday Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Upper Pond Farm, Wood-Fired Pizza, the Hay House, Terra Firms Farm, Maple Breeze Farm, Four Mile River, The Local Catch and more.

The Sundays also give merchants a chance to show visitors their specialties.

At Lark, on Nov. 26, it’s 20 percent off all socks; on Dec. 3, pink flamingos will arrive and a new line of cotton clothes will be introduced; Dec. 10: the Sugar Bakery Cupcake Truck will be in front of the store and on Dec. 17: snowball gifts for all customers.

Maple and Main Gallery will have a silent auction for four paintings on each Sunday and will serve cookies and hot chocolate with marshmallows and candy canes.

On Nov. 26, from noon to 3 p.m. at Dina Virano’s, author Cynthia Parzych will sign her book, “Connecticut Made.” The following Sunday, knits in alpaca and cashmere will be offered; a nature-inspired tabletop collection will be featured Dec. 10 and on Dec. 17, accessories that sparkle will be highlighted.

Photographer Caryn B. Davis will sign copies of her new photography book “A Connecticut Christmas: Celebrating the Holiday in Classic New England Style” at the Leif Nilsson Spring Street Studio & Gallery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first three Sundays. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Homewardboundct.org. that finds homes for rescue dogs.

At the French Hen, scrumptious holiday treats will be served and at Strut Your Mutt on the third Sunday, holiday pictures with Santa will be offered.

And, at downtown businesses, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, shoppers can opt to round up to the nearest dollar on their purchases with the proceeds going to charities of the business’s choice.