Essex Elementary School Foundation Kicks Off Annual Appeal

ESSEX — The Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF) is kicking off its annual appeal and needs your help. This not-for-profit, volunteer organization provides funds for enrichment programs and tools at EES. Examples include a 3D printer, an iPad lab, the Justus W. Paul World Cultures Days and an Engineering with Legos program.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, members met in the school’s media center to stuff envelopes, all part of the foundation’s annual direct mail campaign to Essex area residents and businesses. In the photo above, board members Chet Kitchings, Marta Collins, Sarah Whitney, Linda Reamer and Bill Jacaruso are seen stuff envelopes.

Send donations to Essex Elementary School Foundation, P.O. Box 882, Essex, CT 06426.