Tomorrow, Essex Library Hosts Ellen Madere Offering Organizing Tips for the Holidays

by

ESSEX — It’s that time of year again; the holidays that bring together family and friends are just around the corner. This year, why not take advantage of professional organizer Ellen Madere’s great advice for getting your home prepared for the celebrations so you can de-stress, relax and actually enjoy them?

On Saturday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. at the Essex Library, Real Simple’s “Ask The Organizer” Madere will present tips for holiday organizing including how to: reign in decorations; shape up gift wrappings; declutter so decorations shine; and delegate the stress out of the holidays. Before moving to Old Lyme, Madere spent many exciting years working as a picture editor for the likes of Fortune, Psychology Today, Rolling Stone and Esquire.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, call the Essex Library at (860) 767-1560. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Ave. in Essex.