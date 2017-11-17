Estuary Senior Center Hosts Annual Holiday Craft Fair Tomorrow

by

OLD SAYBROOK — The Estuary Senior Center is holding its annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Center is located at 220 Main St., Old Saybrook. All ages are welcome.

Local vendors will display their hand crafted items ranging from handmade jewelry, scarves, bookmarks, handmade knits, holiday ornaments, baskets, greeting cards quilts, blankets and pottery.

There will be a Baked Goods Table with home made cakes, pies and breads just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Donations of baked goods to the Fair would be greatly appreciated.

This year breakfast will be served from 8am till 11am. Santa will also be making an appearance from 9am to 11am

All profits from the fair go to funding the many programs at the Estuary. Plan to join the Estuary for a perfect start to the Holiday season.