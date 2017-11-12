Flag Tribute to Veterans with Lymes’ VFW Post #1467 This Morning in Essex

by

ESSEX — A short Flag Tribute to Veterans will be held this morning at 10 a.m. in the Essex Town Park across from Saint Johns Episcopal Church assisted by 15 members of the Lymes' VFW Post#1467 in their Uniform of Blues and Grays with VFW caps & white gloves.

All are welcome to come and stand in tribute to the flag of the United States of America. The ceremony is anticipated to last around half an hour.

The outline of the ceremony is as follows:

– Opening of Funeral Flag (1 minute)

– Opening Prayer Lymes’ VFW Post #1467 Chaplain Capt. (Ret) Larry Olsen (2 minutes)

– “Amazing Grace” Recorded Music ( 2:30 minutes)

– Lymes’ VFW Post Rifle Volley followed by TAPS

– Echo TAPS by Charles and Susan DeLinks in honor of those who died in service to our country (3 minutes)

– Scottish Bag Pipe marching music (2 minutes)

– Playing of Armed Forces Medley: Service members invited to come up, touch the flag, and stay with their left hand as their theme is played (5 minutes)

– Pledge of Allegiance Led by St. Johnʼs Youth (2 minutes)

– “God Bless The USA” by Lee Greenwood Recorded Music (4 minutes)

– The United States National Anthem Recorded Music (2 minutes)

– Dismissal: Observe silence while the flag is folded (3 minutes)