Garden Club Decorates Essex for the Holidays

In preparation for the holidays, members of the Essex Garden Club decorated merchant window boxes, and tubs of the villages of Essex using a variety of evergreen cuttings from members and other generous donors from the community.

The “Silent Policeman” has been decorated with layers of evergreens, berries and lights. The gazebo also has been decorated with garlands and lights.

The Essex Garden Club has helped the town put on a festive face for Trees in the Rigging on Nov. 26, and the Holiday Stroll on Dec. 1.