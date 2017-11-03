‘Genealogy & DNA: Just the Basics’ at Essex Library, Nov. 14

by

ESSEX — Having your DNA done for family research is all the rage these days but many folks aren’t sure about how to go about doing it and what the results will tell them. Join Essex Library’s genealogy specialist, Norma Wright, on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Library for an introductory discussion on DNA. She will briefly discuss what DNA is, what the different types of tests are, and where you can purchase the tests. Finally, using her results as a guide, she’ll explain what you may see when you get your results.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register, call the Library at (860) 767-1560. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Ave. in Essex.