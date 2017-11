by

ESSEX — Cross Lots lovers come help Essex Land Trust put this land trust preserve to bed for the winter, get a mild work out and connect with your neighbors in a beautiful setting.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m., at Cross Lots Preserve, 40 West Ave., Essex.

Refreshments will be served. Bring rakes, blowers, etc. Families welcome. Dogs too.

Rain date: Sunday, Nov. 19.