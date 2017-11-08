Letter From Paris: Sexual Harassment Scandal in US Reverberates Around the World

by

When the Harvey Weinstein scandal exploded in the Hollywood world, last September, who could have ever expected the groundswell it is sending around the world, or at least the Western world. All of a sudden, in the media, the social networks, and all the way up to the highest political spheres of government, it has triggered a deluge of testimonies from women who have been the victims of all forms of unpunished harassment and kept silent until now. Debates and commentaries are occupying the news by storm.

In Le Monde of Oct. 22, a headline in huge letters read, La Parole Liberée (The liberated voice.) A psychologist writes, “Today shame seems to have changed camp.” What took place in the workplace, the street and on public transport, is now being brought out in the open. This situation has been going on for a long time. Years ago, my three daughters were boarders in an American high school in Rome. Their description of the behavior of Italian males preying on women was almost a caricature of what seems to be a national pastime.

A hashtag, crudely worded, #balancetonporc (expose your pig), created by a French journalist living in New York turned viral within five hours. It is a website where women can talk anonymously and denounce their rapist. The slogan #moiaussi (equivalent to #meetoo in the US) provoked millions of reactions. It is not the creation of a feminist group, but just happened spontaneously.

In the French workplace, one of five women was subjected to harassment in 2014 but only 5 percent brought their case to justice. In 2016, 216,000 complaints were registered. A majority of women plaintiffs lose their job in the process.

The complicity of men as co-workers or business collaborators contributes to the vulnerability of the victims. The rapid downfall of Harvey Weinstein can be explained by his failing company and the disappearance of his supporters.

On Oct. 26, the deputies of the European parliament in Strasbourg voted overwhelmingly (by 580 votes to 10, with 26 abstentions) in support of a resolution condemning all forms of harassment. A legal inquiry has just been launched to investigate the numerous cases involving 5,000 parliamentary assistants (mostly female.)

Bringing aggression and rapes by an influential personality into the open is like a bombshell. Such is the case of Tarik Ramadam – a Swiss Islamic scholar of Egyptian origin – accused by two women. Grandson of the Muslim Brotherhood’s founder, he teaches the precepts of radical Islam from his Qatari-financed chair at Oxford. One can imagine the ripple effect the recent accusations of rape will have on the large audiences of followers, who consider him as a guru.

This week the retrospective of Roman Polanski ‘s films was met with demonstrations in Paris. Although a brilliant movie director, who showed his last film at the Cannes Festival, his way of denying and belittling the women accusing him of rape, makes it difficult to separate the artist from the man.

Marlen Schiappa, the French Secretary of State for Equality between Women and Men, is working on legislation to criminalize street harassment. However, like other societal problems, new legislation will not be enough to sanction this unacceptable reality, but when millions of women break the taboos by speaking up, this may bring about real change.