AREAWIDE — Middlesex Hospital Hospice and Palliative Care will hold its 33rd annual Service of Remembrance on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1:15 p.m.

The service is nondenominational and will honor the memory of those who died from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017 while receiving care under the Hospital’s Hospice and Palliative Care Program.

Anyone can attend this event, which will be held in the auditorium of Mercy High School in Middletown.

For more information, call 860-358-8852.